DUBAI ― The Arab world’s biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after President Trump’s demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.

Federation Internationale de Football Association has fended off allegations of corruption in awarding the World Cup to Qatar and has faced an outcry over anti-homosexuality laws there. It long has denied supporting militant groups and described the crisis as being fueled by “absolute fabrications” stemming from a recent hack of its state-run news agency.

Saudi Arabia accused Qatar on Monday of backing militant groups and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Qatar denies having any involvement, branding the claims “unjustified” and with “no basis in fact”, but Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE Maldives and Mauricio) have all split from their Gulf neighbours. FILE – In this May 21, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quickly offered his help to mediate the rift, calling on the GCC to maintain unity. “We have no plans to change our posture in Qatar”, Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway, Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

The Gulf countries ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

The route between Doha, Qatar and Dubai is popular among business travelers and both are major transit hubs for travelers between Asia and Europe. Saudi Arabia said t would begin blocking all Qatari flights at midnight.

“The government had already taken the necessary measures and precautions to ensure that normal life continues”, a statement from the Qatari Cabinet said.

“In addition, sea ports will continue to be open for trade, and air space will continue to be open for trade, transport and air travel, with the exception of the countries that have closed their borders and air space”.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 9, 2016. “We encourage all our partners in the region to reduce tensions and work towards common solutions that enable regional security”. Two Middle East trade sources spoke of thousands of trucks carrying food stuck at the Saudi border, unable make the sole overland frontier crossing into Qatar.

Gulf analyst David Roberts, an assistant professor at King’s College London and the author of Qatar: Securing the Global Ambitions of a City-State, says whether or not the alleged comments that led to the current rift are true, “These comments attributed to Emir Tamim effectively voiced all the policies and issues that everyone thought Qatar was doing anyway”.

Along with Egypt, however, the UAE and Saudi Arabia could be vulnerable to retaliation, being highly dependent on Qatar for liquefied natural gas.

A diplomatic crisis is only the latest complication as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Muslim Brotherhood groups allied to Doha are now mostly on the backfoot in the region, especially after a 2013 military takeover in Egypt ousted the elected Islamist president. Saudi Arabia and three Arab countries severed ties to Qatar on Monday, June 5, 2017 and mov. Eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country and quieted others. However, it remains a key patron of the Islamic Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip. If Doha does not yield to the substantial pressure it now finds itself under, it could well be booted from the GCC in the coming months.

“Now is a time that we should be more united than ever”, said Aamer Hassan, a Canadian living in Qatar.