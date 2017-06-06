U.S. politicians pledge commitment to Paris Agreement following Trump’s announcement

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt spent a press briefing Friday dodging questions about whether President Trump believes in climate change.

“Mitigation is much cheaper than adaptation”.

In his first budget request, Trump also proposed a 31 percent reduction in funding the U.S. Environment Protection Agency. “India and Russian Federation not only need to enhance bilateral cooperation, but also work with countries in areas of common interest, and climate change is one such major area”, Nandan Unnikrishnan, vice president at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik. Almost 200 countries are part of the accord and have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions. “And to the extent that any of these initiatives are cost prohibitive, most of the states have incentive programs in place to fill the market gaps”. As Cook told his employees, “Our mission has always been to leave the world better than we found it”.

A number of nations have vowed to continue their efforts to keep the Paris climate agreement on track, saying the trend toward low carbon development is irreversible for all to achieve healthy growth, after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact on Thursday.

Trump has repeatedly called climate change a hoax, tweeting in 2012 that it was “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive”.

The Paris Agreement sets different standards for developed and developing countries and Mr Trump’s requirement that “burdens [of carbon emissions reductions].[are] equally shared by countries all around the world” shows an apparent lack of understanding of the goal of the deal. “And the president has indicated the climate changes”. But history since then has abounded with frustration and failure.

The country under the Obama administration in 2015 had pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28% by 2025 as a part of the agreement. Their conversation was strictly confined to whether the Paris Climate Accord is good for the country.

Experts cautioned that it was still too early to assess the fate of the Paris Agreement.

“We Are Still In” represents the most serious attempt yet by local officials, business executives, and private-sector leaders to buck the Trump administration’s decision, which sent political shockwaves around the world.

However, the consequences could be significant for the United States if the withdrawal does happen in the end.

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”.