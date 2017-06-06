U.S. reducing emissions regardless of Paris accord

Trump on Thursday announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, arguing that the worldwide accord poses a threat to the USA economy.

What has a higher likelihood of fracturing, Diringer said, are U.S. diplomatic relations, with other countries possibly viewing the USA as having “turned its back on the global community“.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, said Bloomberg, who appeared Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Least Developed Countries (LDC) group, representing almost one billion people in the 48 poorest countries in the world, expressed disappointment at the decision, but said global climate momentum will continue with or without the US. The departure couldn’t officially go into effect until November 2020, but Trump said he would cease implementation efforts immediately.

The Justice Department will take the first legal steps in the “next several weeks” and the USA will immediately halt contributions to the UN Green Climate Fund, Pruitt said.

Stodola said in a news release that he and 61 USA mayors signed a statement, through the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, informing Trump of their plan to “continue America’s leadership on climate change” within their cities. The Paris Accord is necessary to bring together the nations of the world in order to combat climate change.

Environmental activists will protest President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the 2015 Paris climate accord at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Loop.

Study co-author Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the joint program, said that the school’s climate researchers “certainly do not support the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris agreement”.

The letter is called “We Are Still In” – as in, still in the Paris Accord.

The move stirred criticism, with world leaders, climate change experts and rights groups expressing disappointment. Indeed, it didn’t take long for business leaders, politicians, and brands to start speaking out against Trump’s plan and reaffirm their commitment to the goals set out in the Paris agreement.

“Despite this decision, climate action remains undeniable and irreversible”.