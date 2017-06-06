U.S. remains committed to Asia-Pacific, says Defence Secretary James Mattis

Touching on relations with China, Mattis reiterated that the United States seeks a constructive, results-oriented relationship, believing that it can “engage China diplomatically and economically to ensure our relationship is beneficial not only to the United States and China, but also to the region and to the world”.

“We desire productive relationships, but we can not allow China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other problems, whether it’s militarising islands in the South China Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea“.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis yesterday said that North Korea poses a global threat and praised China’s efforts to influence Pyongyang, while also criticizing Beijing over its continued “militarization” of the South China Sea.

The measures adopted on Friday could have been agreed by the council’s North Korea sanctions committee behind closed doors, but Washington convinced China to back a public vote on the blacklist, amplifying the council’s unhappiness with Pyongyang’s defiance of a United Nations ban on ballistic missile launches.

“The Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today – stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences”, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said after the vote.

China’s public vote to penalize North Korea is a new chapter in what appears to be increasingly strained ties between the two.

Although President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement has “heavy consequences”, Goulard said that there was “no reason to have doubts” over its regional leadership role.

Mattis stood in solidarity with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (right) and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo (left) during the summit.

USA secretary of defense James Mattis sought to reassure allies to “bear with us” despite President Donald Trump’s more isolationist agenda. Speaking at a security conference in Singapore yesterday, he said such moves undermined regional stability.

“While competition between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable”, he said. It’s unclear if and how much the new United Nations sanctions would sting North Korea, which is already under multiple rounds of United Nations and other worldwide sanctions.

French Minister for Armed Forces Sylvie Goulard noted that North Korea is the only country to have conducted nuclear tests in the 21st century, including two a year ago alone.

A top Russian official said Sunday at a security conference in Singapore that North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are a “direct threat to Russia”. “Economical restrictions should be a kind of tool to invoke North Korea to a peaceful process of resolving the dispute and conflict, and not to once again deteriorate the economic solution in North Korea”, he said.

In North Korea called the test act to those who were driven to despair. “We consider it urgent”, he added.

The waning influence of the State Department, which is grappling with a massive budget cuts and senior personnel shortages, means that the Pentagon is in a relatively advantageous position to shape American defence and foreign policy in the region. “Like it or not, we’re part of the world”.