UAE central bank weighing financial implications of diplomatic rift with Qatar

The eastern-based government’s announcement came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The dramatic development followed lingering tensions within the once unified Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia’s Ports Authority notified shipping agents on Monday not to receive vessels carrying Qatari flags or ships that are owned by Qatari companies or individuals. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with Iran.

Officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, maintain that Qatar has “embraced” groups including al Qaeda, Islamic State, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In regards to how Qatar’s worldwide relations may impact preparations for the Middle East’s first World Cup, the AFC declined to comment. According to Doha, Qatar News Agency, which disseminated Thani’s remarks, had been hacked. Some Egyptian banks said they were halting dealing with Qatari banks.

While the cabinet expresses its surprise at the unwarranted decision that is only based on false allegations and lies, it notes that the three countries paved the way for their decision through a wide-ranging and unfair media campaign where it used all its media outlets in a GCC precedent.

Federation Internationale de Football Association has said that it is monitoring the dispute between Qatar and some fellow Arab countries to ensure it does not affect preparations for 2022 World Cup.

The worldwide anti-Daesh mission being led by the United States will not be significantly impacted by the ongoing row between Qatar and five Arab states, the USA said Monday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Yemen also cut ties with Qatar, saying it supported the decision by the Saudi-led coalition to end Qatar’s participation in the war there.

Four of the countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain – accused the gulf state of supporting militant groups and Iran as well as interfering in other countries’ affairs, Reuters reported. Qatar denies these claims.

Saudi Arabia on Monday shut the local office of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera global news channel after the kingdom and other Arab states severed ties with the emirate.

USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson has urged representatives from across the Gulf to “sit down together and address their differences”.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis also said he did not believe the move would have implications for the fight against the Islamic State.

Tensions in the Gulf could be a headache for the Pentagon.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, home to a large United States military base and set to host the 2022 World Cup. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the wider Middle East and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The statement added Qatar is sheltering the leaders of the Brotherhood who have targeted the security and safety of Egypt by conducting terrorist operations.