Uber Criticized for Surge Pricing During London Attack

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

Mrs May has refused to say whether cuts to police numbers under her watch should be reversed after the head of the Metropolitan Police called for more resources in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

Police said at least four officers were hurt during Saturday’s attack.

“We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists – powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police. Redouane, a pastry chef, was unknown to police.

Khuram Butt (27), a British national who was born in Pakistan, was filmed praying in front of an Islamic State flag in London’s Regent’s Park as part of a controversial Channel 4 programme that was broadcast in January past year.

NHS England said on Monday that 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

“We are also seeing people who seem to be highly volatile who are going from behaving quite normally to making a plan and carrying out an attack in a very short space of time“, she said.

One of the attackers who was killed was of Pakistan origin, investigations have found. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.

The vehicle and knife attack killed seven people in a busy section of London Saturday and wounded almost 50 people.

Archibald died in the arms of her fiancé, after being struck by a van driven by attackers, who later went on a stabbing rampage in a popular bar and restaurant district.

Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London on Monday. His neighbours said the Arsenal fan had been wearing the club’s replica away shirt the day before the attack, matching the one worn by one of the suspects pictured lying on the ground with what appear to be canisters taped around his body.

Erica Gasparri, an Italian mother of three who lived close to him claimed she had reported him to Barking Police two years ago, after he began “brainwashing” her children at a local park.

In Monday’s statement, police also said two of the 12 people arrested since the attack as possible accomplices have been freed.

ISIS terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. He was also known to use the name Rachid Elkhdar, and was understood to be in possession of an Irish identity card when he was shot dead by police.

“We send our love to the victims” families and all those injures and we thank our courageous emergency services and the brace Londoners who risked their lives.

The family asked that people honour her memory by making the community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter.

“One of the individuals who was stabbed in the attack came into the pub and so I was getting messages from them and you’re just trying to figure out who’s where, is everyone OK”, Cook said.