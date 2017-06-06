Uber hires new exec to help improve company culture

A 2015 interview from the Harvard Business Review about rating systems like the five-star scale Uber uses for both drivers and passengers gives insight into the kind of advice Frei might offer the company. Earlier in March, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick declared he was looking for leadership support to assist his decisions and has today announced that they’ve found the ideal person for the said role.

Ride-hailing app Uber has turned to a business school professor at Harvard in an attempt to reboot its waning reputation following a spate of scandals pertaining to its workplace culture.

In a statement Uber said: “As one of the world’s most respected authorities on organisational transformation, she is uniquely qualified for this role – and we know we all have a lot to learn from her”.

In February, Susan Fowler, a female former engineer at Uber, said in a blog post that managers and human resources officers at the company had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances, and even threatened her with a poor performance review. In the last few months, exits have included VP of finance Gautam Gupta, president Jeff Jones – who was at the company for less than a year – and Anthony Levandowski, an exec at the center of Uber’s battle with Google over stolen self-driving auto technology.

The Holder report has been shared with members of the Uber board of directors, the company spokesman said. Frei has already been consulting with Uber for several months, advising HR head Liane Hornsey on how to reform the company. She will also work with Uber’s executive leadership team on strategy and management training.

Uber is also facing a criminal probe for helping drivers evade law enforcement in some markets.

Though Frei based in Cambridge, she’ll commute to San Francisco weekly, the spokeswoman added.

“My goal is to make this a world-class company that can be proud of itself in the end, rather than embarrassed”, Frei, who is the author of “Uncommon Service: How to Win by Putting Customers at the Core of Your Business“, told Recode.

Frei’s broad mandate will be to help reform Uber, whose high-pressure environment has been roiled by allegations of widespread sexism and a general neglect of employee well-being.

Frei did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.