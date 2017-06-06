Uber refunds journeys made during London Bridge terror attack

In Monday’s statement, police also said two of the 12 people arrested since the attack as possible accomplices have been freed. The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Canadian social worker Christine Archibald was being remembered as a “bright light” for her profession as those who loved her launch an online campaign of compassionate acts after she was struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge and died in her fiance’s arms.

However, police added there was no intelligence to suggest an attack was being planned. “The police and our partners are doing everything we can across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect the public from harm”.

The attack was the third deadly terrorism incident in Britain in less than three months. “We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists, powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

Police were not yet releasing the names of the dead, but thousands of people gathered at Potters Field, across from the Tower Bridge and the medieval Tower of London, to pay tribute to the victims.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, detectives believe they now know the attackers’ identities”, the police statement said “All three men were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call”. Police and intelligence services are trying to determine what backup support they might have had.

The political tempo picked up again Monday with May saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to handle security and Brexit.

May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary. One of the properties is believed to be the home of one of the attackers. He is said to have a Scottish wife and a young child to another woman.

"We need, and I have been talking to the Director General about this, to review whether we have all the right information coming into the system and whether the system is using the best kind of analytics and whether we are answering the questions as best we can".