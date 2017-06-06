UK car registrations fall 8.5% in May

More than 8,000 AFVs were registered in the month, representing an increase of 46.7 per cent.

The UK-only figures, supplied by the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), paint an ugly picture for May.

While petrol auto sales are actually slightly up (by 0.4 per cent) when comparing these two months, the drop in diesel vehicle sales is eye-catching. Now that United Kingdom councils are jumping on the punitive measures bandwagon as well, Dieselgate is finally having a tangible effect on the market.

The UK new auto market declined in May ahead of the general election, with demand falling -8.5%, according to figures released today by SMMT.

Year-to-date performance saw just a slight dip, down -0.6% to 1.2 million cars, with the fleet market up 2.4% to 589,161 units while business registrations were ahead 5.3% to 46,319 units and private registrations down 4.2% to 522,877.

John Leech, head of automotive at KPMG UK, said: “The sharp fall in new auto sales in May indicates that the peak in the UK new vehicle market was in the first quarter of 2017”.

Chris Bosworth, director of strategy at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said:”The new auto market is experiencing a turbulent time”.

Some 186,265 new models were registered during May alone, with both private and fleet sales in decline – the latter at a rate of 5.3 per cent.

“The unsettled political landscape and rising inflation has impacted consumer spending, and the recent new vehicle tax rate is certainly impacting new auto growth”. If anything, we could well see sales plummet over the coming months.

“There is also a strong likelihood that consumer confidence and willingness to buy major items will not only be pressurized by weakening purchasing power but also by increasing concerns over the economy and jobs as growth likely slows and uncertainties are magnified by Brexit coming more to the forefront now that Article 50 has been triggered”, he added.

EV and low emission vehicles sales are still dwarfed by diesels, however, of which nearly 510,000 have been registered in the United Kingdom since January.

“Buyers are ditching diesels in their droves and it’s hard to see how diesel can recover from what feels like a mortal blow”.

More than half of all cars sold in May – 96,518 – were petrol-driven, slightly up on May 2016.