UK Muslims agree with PM May on terror: ‘Enough is enough’

The suspect is also said to have appeared in a Channel 4 documentary previous year about British jihadis, and was involved in a filmed altercation with police after an Islamic State flag was unfurled in Regent’s Park.

Commander Mak Chishty, of the Metropolitan police, delivered a statement on behalf of the capital’s Muslim community outside the Scotland Yard headquarters.

Meanwhile, a former friend of one of the three terrorists claimed he had been radicalized while watching YouTube videos of the controversial USA hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril, and said he contacted the British authorities after becoming concerned over his friend’s extremist views, according to The Telegraph, which said a neighbor also claimed she had contacted police in east London after the suspect tried to convert her children to Islam and radicalize them.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Police Commissioner Dick have toured the site of the attack and praised the quick police work that they said prevented further deaths.

Police shot and killed all three attackers, who were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes. The first victim named in Saturday’s attack has been identified as 30-year-old Christine Archibald, a Canadian citizen.

“The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known”. Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information about these men that may assist them with the investigation.

Where did the attack take place?

Commuters today saw uniformed police officers at Tube stations around London, an unusual sight for a city where officers are less visible on the streets than in other major global cities.

“The men then ran down a set of stairs and began stabbing people at a number of different pubs and restaurants in Borough Market, a historic fruit and vegetable market”. “One of them had been reported to police because of his extremist views and may have previously been confronted by officers”.

He said: “It is really sad that we have had to do this for a third time”.

NHS England said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

We have hundreds and hundreds of officers engaged in trying to piece together whether anybody else knew about the attack or planned or supported it in any way at all. One person has been released without charge.

“Counter terrorism partners have dedicated intensive effort to developing and improving our counter terrorism response over recent years, as the threat has changed”. Political campaigning restarted on Monday after a one-day suspension after the attack.

New barricades on bridges were among additional security measures put in place around the British capital as the United Kingdom terrorism threat level remained at “severe”.

Questions are being raised about how authorities handled intelligence after there were reports that the London Bridge attackers had been reported to anti-terror police at least twice.

Khuram Shazad Butt, left, and Rachid Redouane.

“But it’s also about the powers that we give to the police”. Authorities have said the London attack was apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

Police said the names of the attackers would be released “as soon as operationally possible” as officers worked to establish if they were part of a wider network. Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by MI5 and its partners.