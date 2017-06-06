UK opposition leader urges PM Theresa May to quit over police cuts

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a general election campaign visit to a removals depot in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 5, 2017.

May’s record on security as former home secretary is now also under scrutiny.

“On the issues of policing – the Government has been warned repeatedly about police cuts, and the Police Federation and many others (have said) how 20,000 have gone down over the past seven years”.

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday backed calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign for reducing the number of police officers during her six years as interior minister.

Earlier today Mr Corbyn conceded that Thursday’s general election was “perhaps the best opportunity” to remove the PM from her post. Corbyn’s spokesman sought to clarify the remarks, saying: “Jeremy is saying he believes the public will judge her on her record”.

“A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, she said.

London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV that they have seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”. Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said Butt was known to security services but there was no evidence of “attack planning”.

“There is only one way that we are ever going to address these enduring social divisions in the long term – by putting prevention at the heart of our approach”, says May.

Serwotka said the number of PCSOs in the Met had fallen 68% since 2010, while Ben Priestley, from Unison, which represents civilian police staff outside London, said the equivalent fall outside the capital was 38%.

Dave Green, of the Fire Brigades Union, added: “Our members will attend anything they’re asked to attend, but we’re constrained by numbers, by resources”.

Mrs May said that since 2015 police budgets had been protected “despite the fact that Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench suggested that police budgets should be cut by up to 10%”.

It remains unclear whether Saturday’s attack will have an impact on the election. “We’re all sensitive to the victims and their families and friends”.

“This is what we must do if we are to come together as a country and tackle this extremism in our midst – not just violent extremism, but the whole spectrum of extremism, starting with the bigotry and hatred that can so often turn to violence too”, the prime minister said.

“Our members have been trying to get that story across for a long, long time”.

“I think people will look at what’s happened, the cuts which have taken place, and form a judgment”.