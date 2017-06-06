Saturday night’s London Bridge attack, which killed seven people and injured nearly 50 more, temporarily halted campaigning.

His comments came after Steve Hilton, a former adviser to David Cameron in Number 10, said Ms May was “responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge” and “should be resigning, not seeking re-election”.

What many don’t know, however, is that May also presided over drastic cuts to the United Kingdom police force which led to 20,000 officers losing their jobs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeated his promise to reverse the cuts and slammed the Tories tonight, warning the government could not “protect the public on the cheap”.

“On the issues of policing – the Government has been warned repeatedly about police cuts, and the Police Federation and many others [have said] how 20,000 have gone down over the past seven years”. They’re all reactive, there’s no proactive policing locally.

May’s Conservatives, as well as Labour but notUKIP, the party behind last summer’s “Brexit” referendum, said they would suspend campaigning in a sign of respect for the victims.Still, Labour said it would only cease election work for less than a day while May said Thursday’s election would still take place.

The Tories hit back within an hour.

May also defended her record on security and police funding, and is now providing funding to increase the number of armed officers, as well as was protecting funding for the police service nationally. YouGov have given the Conservatives a narrower 4 point lead over Labor. The pound fell on Monday.

Mr Corbyn has already promised to recruit 10,000 police officers and said that, if he wins the election, he will commission a report from security services on the terror threat. Pushed on whether that meant no more end-to-end encryption, she said the government had been attempting to work with tech companies to shut down these spaces.

“There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, she said. “That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations”.

Corbyn later stressed he intended only that the prime minister should be removed by voters.

“The majority of people who responded on Saturday night and are now keeping London safe aren’t counter-terrorism police, they are general police”.

Asked in a television interview on Monday if he backed the calls for May, who served as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, to quit in the wake of three terrorist attacks in three months in the country, Corbyn said, “Indeed I would”.

But her message also chimed with one her party has been pushing relentlessly about her opponent – and this is how some of Corbyn’s supporters certainly saw it. Seven people were killed and more than 50 were injured. The video has been viewed 5.9 million times.