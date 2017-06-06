UK PM May plans global network of trade commissioners post-Brexit

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offenses and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Although Corbyn himself did not call on May to quit following the London and Manchester terror attacks, he said he agreed with those calling on her to resign.

It was not immediately clear how the attack would impact the election, though the issue of security has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign after the London Bridge and Manchester attacks. May is vulnerable because, as Home Secretary for six years, she oversaw cuts to police officer numbers by over 20,000, affecting community policing – which critics say has depleted the ability to spot extremism flourishing in neighborhoods.

She said crime scene police officers had seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after examining the van used in the incident.

He said this was not the case in London: “We believed from the information we have that there has been a significant cut in the counter-terrorism budget in London in the period when Theresa May was home secretary”.

“Some polls now indicate Scotland could be pivotal in deciding this election”, she said on the campaign trail in East Dunbartonshire, where the Liberal Democrats hope to take the seat from the SNP.

Despite accusations from critics he is prone to gaffes, Mr Johnson has been used by the Tory high command as their leading attack dog against Mr Corbyn during this election campaign.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused Mrs May of failing in her duty to keep the United Kingdom safe.

Many saw the speech as a rebuff to Corbyn, a socialist who is often painted by May’s Conservatives as soft on terrorism.

He denied Tory claims that he had previously been against increasing police funding and said “I have not”. Seven people were killed and more than 50 were injured.

He sought to end that earlier controversy on Sunday by stating that he backed the “full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did (at Borough Market), as they did in Westminster in March”.

“We’ve got an election on Thursday and that’s perhaps the best opportunity to deal with it”, Corbyn reiterated.

In a blog for HuffPost UK, he wrote: “No matter how you cut it, no matter what spin you put on diversification of resource or doing things differently, there are 20,000 fewer police now than there were in 2010”.

While she was interior minister, police numbers decreased every year.

But Mrs May defended her record in office and accused Mr Corbyn of failing to support measures to tackle terrorism.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum.