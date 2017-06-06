UK PM May’s Conservatives see poll lead narrow to 1 point-Survation

She has repeatedly said no deal is better than a bad one, insisting Britain must be prepared to walk away from the negotiating table.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday’s national election has narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll by Survation for ITV television yesterday.

United Kingdom stocks declined for a second straight day on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the United Kingdom general election on Thursday, as polls point to an increasingly tight race. “If we are to make the most of that opportunity, then we need the right economic policies and it makes me shudder to think that we could be seriously about to elect” a Labour-led government.

The Prime Minister, who has faced criticism over police cuts during her time as home secretary, again indicated that she would consider new powers to block access to extremist websites if the internet companies failed to deal with online radicalisation.

On Monday, there were calls for her to resign. May, by contrast, her party’s big selling point.

More voters also approved of a Conservative or Labour minority government (46 and 43 per cent) than a Labour/SNP/ Liberal Democrat coalition (32 per cent).

THERESA MAY has accused Jeremy Corbyn of “an abdication of leadership” on Brexit.

British police and intelligence services have faced questions over reports that Salman Abedi, the Manchester attacker, and one of the London Bridge attackers had been reported by concerned members of the community to an anti-terror hotline, raising questions about the effectiveness of the existing strategy.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth. “On top of their dementia tax, it means that pensioners in our country will struggle to heat their homes and keep their homes under the Tories”.

The Conservatives have hit back at Corbyn over his record of blocking anti-terrorism legislation as a Labour MP, some of which May herself also voted against. Messages seen by Bloomberg News directed activists to the London districts of Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Westminster North, Ilford North and Eltham – all four won by Labour in 2015.

“Whether this reflects a lack of faith in the polls or just those that point to a much tighter race isn’t clear, but there doesn’t appear to be much election risk being priced in, which in itself concerns me given what’s happened previously“, Erlam said.

So, from dreaming of a parliamentary majority in three figures at the outset of the campaign, she’s now fighting for every vote.

“Spent the day laughing at yet another stupid poll from @yougov”, Messina wrote on Twitter.

