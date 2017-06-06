UK PM May’s election lead narrowing, 6th poll since Manchester attack shows

When the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, unexpectedly called a snap general election on April 18, the pound soared on the news, breaking above the $1.28 level for the first time since October. Though the narrowing of the May lead has resulted in some currency strategists keeping a closer watch on popular opinion in the days ahead many still have expectations of a landslide win for the Conservatives.

New constituency-by-constituency modelling by YouGov showed the Conservative Party might lose 20 of the 330 seats it holds while the opposition Labour Party could gain almost 30 seats, The Times said.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

A failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as formal Brexit talks are due to begin, while the loss of her majority in parliament would pitch British politics into turmoil. This is making traders very nervous and the Pound is a shining example of fear in the market that the majority is gone and we are hurtling towards a Hung parliament, making Brexit negotiations very hard indeed.

The lead started to contract sharply after she set out plans on May 18 to make some elderly people pay a greater share of their care costs, a proposal dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents. An ICM poll for the Guardian newspaper will be published later on Tuesday.

YouGov firm acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and that they suggested big swings in the usual voting patterns for many Britons.

The research allowed for big variations in the outcome of the election, ranging from as high as 345 seats for the Conservatives, 15 more than their current number, to as low as 274, The Times said.

YouGov updates its model forecast daily, and said it conducted 6,858 interviews with potential voters on May 31, and a total 53,611 over the past week.

With just ten days to go until the United Kingdom hits the 2017 General Election polling stations on 8 June, Betfair Politics reports that it has recorded £22 million traded across its “UK 2017” Exchange betting markets.