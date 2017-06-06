Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign over Government cuts which left the police with 20,000 fewer officers than in 2010.

People are right to ask questions about how one of the London Bridge attackers “slipped through our net”, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said.

Mrs May saw her rating plummet by 15 points on the previous YouGov poll in May while Mr Corbyn saw his rating rise by 31 points.

The Labour leader said that May “presided over” cuts to police staff when she was Home Secretary and said that “we do have a problem now because of the cut to police numbers”. She has chosen to give away a corporation tax cut to the biggest and wealthiest businesses in our country, multi-nationals, instead of spending that money on keeping us safe and backing the police force and security services.

Despite housing often being identified as a key political battleground, 69% of survey participants say that the housing policies proposed by the main parties will have zero impact on who they vote for on Thursday.

Last week Jim Messina, a former White House deputy chief of staff who joined the Tory campaign in April, hit back at YouGov research that suggested May could lose 20 seats – and her majority.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide links, they had a largely domestic center of gravity.

At an election campaign event in London, Ms May, however, defended her record, adding: “Cressida Dick has said that the Metropolitan Police are well resourced – and they are, she has said they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities – and they do”.

“Jeremy Corbyn has boasted that he has opposed those powers and opposed the powers for anti-terror actions throughout his time in parliament“. But no one expects the landslide Conservative win that May was confident of when she called the election. That is less because voters like or trust the party’s hardline left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, than because they don’t like May or her policies, hard Brexit included. “The bureaucrats in Brussels would think Christmas had come early if the British government adopted such an approach”. Mrs May said the “pace of intent to try to do us harm has been significant” and that the threat had become “more complex”.

Corbyn’s comments prompted surprise among some in Labour – with some seeing them as a demand for May to quit today – and soon after he clarified them by saying: “We’ve got an election this Thursday and that’s perhaps the best opportunity to deal with it”.

Mrs May was asked whether she would recognise those who helped in the Manchester and London attacks in the Birthday or Christmas honours, but said “we never talk about those things”.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.