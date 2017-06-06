UK Police Name Two London Attack Suspects

Metropolitan police say they have identified two of the three attackers behind Saturday’s terrorist attack.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5″.

Dozens were injured, many of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find. Seven people were killed and 48 injured.

Twelve people were arrested after the attack but have all now been released without charge, the Met Police said on its Twitter account Monday.

Fariña, who has lived in London for 16 years praised the security forces and said the response would have been much worse if the attack had happened at lunchtime when the restaurant can serve up to 3000 visitors.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, police said in a statement.

The picture of the attackers has helped police identify the three men who were shot within eight minutes of the incident being reported.

Grande gave an emotional performance in the city on Sunday at a benefit gig for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren including some who had been at her earlier show.

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “On one of the most important tests facing us as a country – security – Theresa May has failed as both Prime Minister and home secretary”. “So far, officers have arrested 12 people – seven women and five men – and searched six properties”. The first victim named in Saturday’s attack was Canadian citizen Christine Archibald, 30.

Parts of London near where the attack took place are still cordoned off on Monday morning, police said, leaving some residents unable to access their homes.

Inquiries are continuing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.

Khan said Saturday said Londoners should not be alarmed by an increased police presence on the city’s streets.

“There are 500 current terrorism investigations, involving 3,000 current subjects of interest”.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well. “We will probably discover communications during that period that we couldn’t access that would have change the situation”, the spokesperson said.

The white Renault van used in the attack was recently hired by one of the attackers, police added.

Speaking to those gathered, Mayor Sadiq Khan decried the attackers, saying: “You will not win”.

“Albertans stand united with our friends in London and with everyone across the world who believes in the importance of free, open and caring societies”.