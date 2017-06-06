UK police name two London attackers, say one investigated before

Two of the London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as it emerged one of the attackers was known to security services.

Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London for a number of years. Redouane also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, police said. The department adds that while Butt “was known to the police and MI5”, the agencies had no reason to believe he was involved in planning the attack.

Khan was clearly referring to the “increased police presence” when he said, “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

May referred to the three terror attacks in the United Kingdom during the last three months, saying “we can not deny that the threat from Islamist extremism is one of the gravest we face”.

Ten people arrested in east London on Sunday in connection with the attack have been released without charge.

All three attackers were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of being called, police noted.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven’t been released.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the men, particularly places they may have frequented and their movements in the days and hours before the attack.

“The security and intelligence services and police have stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago”. “One witness said he saw a woman stabbed ’10 or 15 times” by the men, who he said shouted, ‘This is for Allah’.

The attackers rammed pedestrians with a van before launching frenzied stabbings in the market.

The scene around Borough Market and London Bridge remains subject to a major cordon with forensic officers combing the narrow streets for bullet casings and clues as to how the attack unfolded.

Almost 50 others were injured.

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police.

According to some unconfirmed reports, ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.

Pressure on May intensified when she faced a volley of questions over police cuts from journalists at a campaign event.

The Met said that family liaison officers had been deployed to support the families of the victims killed in Saturday’s attack.

Thousands of people gathered for a vigil near London Bridge in solidarity with the victims of Saturday’s horrific terror attack.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more“, she said.

Before Archibald moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, she did social work in Calgary at Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter for those dealing with addiction. “A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, she told BBC television.