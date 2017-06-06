UK police name two London attackers, say one previously known to them

London’s Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.

Redouane was 30 and “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan”, national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in a statement. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91.

The Daesh militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group. He is expected to survive.

Police raided a number of properties in Barking and Newham in the days after.

Police said six women and four men arrested after the attack were still being questioned.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attackers were driven by “Islamist extremism”.

She told Sky News: Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James.

Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the US from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

One man filmed among a stream of people fleeing the scene could be seen calmly taking his pint of beer with him, in what some saw as a symbol of British humour and defiance.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, she said at a press conference.

Rubin, who runs the Post’s Right Turn blog, also cited the president’s tweets toward London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The department adds that while Butt “was known to the police and MI5”, the agencies had no reason to believe he was involved in planning the attack.

British media said he had also worked at the fast food chain KFC and was a keen football fan.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering conflict between Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the BBC that police seized a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence from the van and in the raids.

The death toll from the attack remains at seven, though 18 of the people injured in the event remain in critical condition. “We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said. A French citizen was among those killed, according to France’s foreign minister.

Campaigning resumed on Monday after being suspended for a day out of respect for the victims. Detectives are still working to identify the third attacker. “We will defeat the terrorists”.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there”, Trump wrote. Masood was shot dead by police.

ISIS previously said it carried out both the Westminster attack and suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester on May 22, which left 22 people dead.

People gathered in Potters Fields Park on the bank of the river Thames at 6pm, where large crowds observed a moment of silence for the victims.