UK Police Name Two London Attackers

London’s Metropolitan Police identified two of the three terrorists who carried out the attack on Saturday evening that killed seven and injured dozens. Redouane, 30, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

She said: ‘The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities and they do. He was known to police and MI5, but there was no intelligence that suggested an attack was being planned. He is expected to survive.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he supported those calling for May to resign because of her role reducing police staffing during her tenure as home secretary, though he said the best remedy was to vote her out. Melissa McMullan told Sky News that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card had been found on one of the bodies. “But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that”. Police yesterday arrested 12 people, among them seven women – all of them in Barking and other parts of east London. The charges the others face remain unclear.

Ms. Dick said the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists.

May said she has protected police budgets and increased the number of armed officers and matched Corbyn’s finger-pointing with some of her own, saying her opponent wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain at a time of heightened threat.

The attackers rammed pedestrians with a van before launching frenzied stabbings in the market.

The three assailants were all shot dead by responding officers less than eight minutes after they were first called. Neighbors identified Butt from the film’s footage Monday, pointing to a scene in which he is shown participating in a provocative prayer session at Regents Park, near London’s biggest mosque helping to display a black flag covered in white Arabic lettering similar to the one used by the Islamic State group, which took responsibility for the attack.

“A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC television.

“We grieve the loss of our attractive, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, said her family, who live in Castlegar in British Columbia, in a statement. Some of those injured are foreign nationals, according to authorities.

The attack came days before a general election Thursday.

Campaigning resumed Monday after being suspended by major political parties in the aftermath of the attack.

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi’s London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League soccer final. Police were trying to determine the third suspect’s identity.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there”, Trump wrote.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament.

He was shot and killed by police.

The bombing killed 22 people who were at the arena for an Ariana Grande concert.