UK Police Release All Detained Over London Terror Act Without Charges

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded.

Police carried out fresh raids and arrested “a number of people” on Monday after Daesh (the so-called IS) claimed an attack by three men who mowed down and stabbed revelers in London, killing seven people before being shot dead by officers.

May said police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

The United Kingdom has been hit with a series of terrorist attacks since the beginning of the year. A Canadian and a French national were among those who died, while the 48 injured included people of many nationalities.

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, said that the city stood in defiance against the “cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”.

A parliamentary election takes place on Thursday and May’s spokeswoman said the government was working closely with police on security for the vote.

“Pathetic excuse by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, he said.

“We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists – powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed”, she said.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to cancel the planned state visit by Donald Trump after the USA president continued to criticise his response to the London Bridge terror attack.

Dick said police had seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”. In a statement, her family said she had worked in a shelter for the homeless. “Your friends in the USA stand w/ you”, Clinton wrote on Twitter in a message to the London mayor. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”. People of all ages braved the rain to pay their respects, with some breaking into tears during a minute of silence for the victims and staying behind to lay down flowers.

The Islamic State, or ISIS, said it was responsible for the vehicle and knife assault, but that claim has not been substantiated.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of the Ramadhan Foundation, said Butt called him a “Murtad” – traitor in Arabic – when he confronted Choudary about his support of terrorism days after the murder of Lee Rigby in 2013.

British authorities have named two of the three suspects in the attack.

Mr Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an earlier Tweet attacking Mr Khan.

“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim, I say this: You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name”, Khan continued.

Indeed, British officials said Monday that one of the two attackers shot dead at the scene was known to police and had appeared in a 2016 documentary about extremism.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well.

Asked whether she regretted presiding over the cuts, May did not answer the question, saying London’s Metropolitan Police was well resourced and had powerful counter-terrorism capabilities.