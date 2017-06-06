UK police release people arrested after London attack without charge

One of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge on Saturday night was previously investigated by British security services but had not been viewed as a serious threat, British police said on Monday.

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouan were named as the London Bridge terrorists this evening with their accomplice not yet identified.

Of the 48 people taken to the hospital following the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”.

But May’s own record came under fire from Labour, which – according to opinion polls questioned for their reliability – has closed the gap on her Conservatives ahead of Thursday’s election.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s speech roused the quiet crowd of thousands into hearty applause of agreement when he spoke of his disgust of – and defiance at – the horror of Saturday’s events.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

“If you can imagine neutralizing something that’s unfolding in eight minutes, in an incredibly busy part of the city, I think that’s quite impressive”, Cook said. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer.

As the investigation continued, armed officers carried out two separate raids on Monday morning, one in Newham and another in Barking. Her family said she died in her fiancé’s arms after being struck by the speeding van.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place”.

Kathy Christiansen, the executive director the Alpha House, said the family first reached out to them to tell them the bad news late on Saturday.

A vigil was held at Potters Field Park near London Bridge to remember the victims.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22.

Attackers on Saturday drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge before stabbing others near Borough Market.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“All those arrested in connection with the #LondonBridge terror attack have now been released without charge”, the police wrote on Twitter.

“Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, (20.4.90), was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan“.

Khan, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Western European city, was among those who denounced the ideology behind the recent attacks.

It is not known whether the bottles were genuine petrol bombs or intended as a hoax, like the fake suicide vests worn by the three terrorists.

British police have named two of the three men suspected of carrying out the terror attack in London on June 3.