Unfazed by criticism, Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan again

Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of Sadiq Khan in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack in central London.

They drove their hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement“, he tweeted. During the U.S. presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the the bridge attacks were evidence of a disturbing trend in terrorism: seemingly spontaneous attacks against soft targets that require nearly no planning in advance.

She replied: “I’m very clear that Sadiq is doing a good job as mayor of London“.

It’s unclear if Trump had consulted with the USA embassy in London before publishing his newest tweets.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, he said.

Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night after a van rammed into people on the London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants got out of the van and stabbed multiple people.

Another day, another sensational piece of diplomacy executed from Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Praising the “vibrant” area, he said: “Team London Bridge would like to thank the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service for their huge bravery, efficiency and ongoing communication over the past 48 hours”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says officials are working hard to identify all the victims.

Several Londoners, taxi drivers and hotels opened their doors to offer shelter and comfort to people stranded after the attack by sharing offers on social media with the hashtag #SofaForLondon, days after Manchester residents helped out in a similar manner after the concert bombing. “We will step up the fight against extremism and we will defeat the terrorists”.

Christina Archibald was visiting London with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was killed during a terrorist attack on June 3.

Trump removed this context, however, giving off the assumption that Khan had suggested Saturday night’s attack, which left seven people dead and many more injured, was not worth being alarmed about.

In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “No reason to be alarmed”, Khan said, describing a more visible presence as “one of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”.

Notably, even the United States Embassy appreciated Khan in the aftermath of the London terror attack with Acting Ambassador Lew Lukens commending the London mayor’s leadership.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons.