United Airlines To Suspend Flights To Venezuela Effective July 1

United will continue operating daily flights between Caracas and Houston until July 1.

The controversial United Airlines.has announced that they will suspend flights going to Venezuela next month.

“The airline told Reuters it was halting flights due to their low-occupancy rates and their inability to “[meet] financial expectation”.

Venezuela is now engulfed in political turmoil and an economic crisis that has resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people since April.

It’s the latest airline to end or dramatically reduce service to the country, which faces political, economic and humanitarian crises because of government turmoil. It has drastically cut imports of food and medicine in order to conserve the cash needed to pay bondholders, as oil production declines and global reserves hover near a 15-year low.

The largest United States carrier in the country, American Airlines, slashed 80 per cent of flights in 2014.

The airline will join others, including Lufthansa and Air Canada, who have stopped flying to the South American nation all together.

It is rumored that numerous airlines withdrew from Venezuela because the government failed to pay them.

Peter Cerda, vice president of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said Venezuela owes airlines “more than $3.8 billion” after years of failing to reimburse companies in hard currency for ticket sales in local currency.

“The industry is trying to be sympathetic”, Cerda continued.

