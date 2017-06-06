United Kingdom election continues in wake of terror attack

Your browser doesn’t recognise available video formats.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the election campaign would pick up on Thursday.

Mr Corbyn also denied he had ever opposed the police having a “shoot-to-kill” policy when dealing with terror attacks, pointing out that an internal BBC investigation of an interview in which he discussed the issue in 2015 had found the report to be inaccurate. “We have protected our all police budgets”.

Seven people were killed in the chaos in central London in which pedestrians were mowed down and knifed on the bridge and in nearby Borough Market.

Mr Corbyn said: “Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”.

“Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his desperate promises and evasive soundbites three days out from polling day”.

The Prime Minister, who will chair another meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra this morning, said: “It is time to say enough is enough”.

Mrs May will try to re-focus the campaign her leadership and will say later on Monday that the right leader is vital for a strong economy and successful Brexit at a time when the United Kingdom faces a very serious terror threat.

“Theresa May responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge”.

When asked if he planned to back calls for Mrs May’s resignation, Corbyn said: “Indeed I would, because there’s been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very anxious that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem – yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

In response to the recent wave of terror attacks Corbyn said: “We are not going to allow them to dictate how we live or how we go about enjoying themselves”. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values.

It will come as no surprise to hear the shocking events which took place in London on Saturday evening are dominating the front and inside pages, as this week’s election takes a bit of a back seat.

And the Tory leader is streets ahead in the numbers who think she is “competent”, and the same is true when Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon are also included.