United Kingdom opposition leader Corbyn says PM May should over police staffing cuts

The Labour leader said he backed similar calls by “very responsible people” who are “very worried” about her record.

May and the Conservatives, who some polls had previously predicted would retain its majority, have instead seen a slow decline in expected electoral support since she surprisingly called for the election April 18.

“This was a hastily-arranged speech created to help Jeremy Corbyn run from his record on counter-terrorism policy, but it failed”, Security Minister Ben Wallace said, saying the Labour leader had opposed previous counter-terror laws. Captioned “On 9 June this man could be prime minister”, it shows a series of clips from Corbyn’s past in which he advocated cutting the military, eliminating nuclear weapons and abolishing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends”, and was reluctant to condemn the Irish Republican Army.

“There is an election, everybody has a choice”, said Corbyn when asked about May’s police cuts.

Corbyn responded by saying the government’s decision to cut police numbers by 19,000 between 2010 and 2016 was now coming back to haunt May.

“There are still a lot that voted to leave the European Union that just can’t bring themselves to vote Conservative because it is so ingrained in them to vote Labour”, she said.

He told PA: “On one of the most important tests facing us as a country – security – Theresa May has failed as both prime minister and home secretary”.

One-time Community Police Officer of the Year, Damian O’Reilly, made a heartfelt appeal to May two years ago to reverse cuts to local policing which had caused intelligence about possible attacks to dry up.

“We need to look right across the strategy and resourcing of the police and beyond”, she said.

Headlined “Corbyn’s 30 Years of Talking to Terrorists”, the article is billed as a reminder of how the Labour leader has “cosied up to bloodstained men of violence”.

The Labour leader has visited Middlesbrough and County Durham today, and is due in Gateshead this evening. Mr. Corbyn, who has previously questioned the wisdom of a shoot-to-kill policy, also backed the police to use “whatever force is necessary” to save lives.

She said a Tory government would focus on growth by cutting corporation tax – a direct attack on Labour’s plan to reverse proposed cuts.

“Those are the people that I want to talk to”.

At an election campaign event in London, Ms May, however, defended her record, adding: “Cressida Dick has said that the Metropolitan Police are well resourced – and they are, she has said they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities – and they do”.

“Jeremy Corbyn has boasted that he has opposed those powers and opposed the powers for anti-terror actions throughout his time in Parliament”.

“What I think is important, though, is that women are able to participate fully in society and aren’t treated as second-class citizens and, of course, one of the things that we do see is women who are living here but don’t speak English”.

“Yes we do have a problem, we should have never cut the police numbers”, he added.

The prime minister said Brussels bureaucrats “would think Christmas has come early” over Labour’s stance to accept any trade deal with the EU.

She also hit out at Mr Corbyn’s economic plans, claiming they would mean “punishing” families and businesses.