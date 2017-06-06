United Kingdom police find suspected Molotov cocktails in London attack van -Sky News

Metropolitan Police on Monday released the names and photos of Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both of Barking, east London.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Butt was known to the security services, but there was no evidence of “attack plan”.

Police said little about the additional arrests in the same general part of the city, other than to confirm that more raids had taken place early Monday.

The Scotsman leads with the police naming two of the three perpetrators behind the weekend’s terrorist attack in London, amid reports that one of the men responsible was married to a woman from Scotland.

The pair, along with a third still unnamed attacker, mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a rampage with 12-inch knives in Borough Market while wearing fake suicide vests.

Police have said they need a major re-think about how to counter such plots by people who had come onto their radar but were not considered a serious threat.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

“This vigil shows the people that did this that they can not divide us”, he said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said London “stands in defiance against this cowardly attack”.

How many people died in the London Bridge terror attack?

“We saw him many, many times around here”, said Salahudeen, a 40-year-old driving instructor, who lives near the ground-floor flat in a modern-looking apartment block in the east London suburb.

“We got blocked in”.

“We will defeat you”. Luckily she had a full fridge. “I always stock up!”

A 30-year-old Canadian woman and a 27-year-old Frenchman were among those killed, while seven other French nationals were wounded and another remains unaccounted for.

While on Monday a family feared for their son whose bank card was found on the body of one of the victims, however the police have been unable to formally identify the man.

Many of those who joined the event carried flowers and some held Union flags. She called Archibald a talented social worker and exceptional human being who inspired all who worked with her. “Chrissy was a bright light”, she said.

Corbyn also vehemently denounced a series of tweets by President Donald Trump in which the US president mischaracterized comments by London’s Muslim mayor and used the attack to press for a presidential travel ban now being weighed by the Supreme Court.

All three were ultimately shot and killed by police.

On Monday UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the “victims came from a number of nationalities” and it would take some time for authorities to contact the next of kin.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering conflict between Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016.

“It’s just a fact that, over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

May has said the three attacks – including one on Parliament in March – weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam.

An off-duty police officer was also injured and remains in critical condition.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.