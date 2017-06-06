United Kingdom police have ‘robust’ plans for election security – May’s spokeswoman

Britain will vote in a national election on Thursday, just days after militants killed seven people and injured almost 50 in an attack on London Bridge on Saturday night, the third assault in Britain in less than three months.

“A number of people have been detained”, police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London on June 5. Butt was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said.

The police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been released. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Neighbors of Khuram Shazad Butt, one of the alleged assailants in Saturday’s London terror attack, have told Reuters they reported him to authorities at least twice after he attempted to convert their children to radical Islam in a local park. Late on Saturday the three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area. There are 500 current investigations involving 3,000 potential suspects.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, Dr Ramadan said: “People who had gone through an experience so traumatic I can’t even imagine were just sitting on trolleys unable to speak”.

“It is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.