The Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.

Butt was one of 3000 subjects of interest in terrorism investigations – but police said he was not perceived as a priority as they had no intelligence to suggest that he and his co-conspirators were planning a terror attack.

Butt briefly worked for Transport for London, the entity that oversees the city’s public transport system.

“London stands in defiance”, said Khan. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

British police have released the rest of those detained after the London Bridge attack without charge.

Armed police were quickly on the scene after the alarm was raised and three assailants were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. The Met Police said their names would be released “as soon as operationally possible” as officers work to establish if they were part of a wider network, BBC reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

The authorities are still working to identity the third attacker.

Amanda Tisdall at a vigil near Tower Bridge for the victims of the recent terror attack that left 7 people dead.

As the United Kingdom returned to normal Monday morning, details continued to emerge about the quick response of police to Sunday’s terrorist attack.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city and there would be additional security measures on the city’s bridges.

A focus on security would normally be expected to help the prospects of May’s Conservative Party in the coming general election.

But that did not stop the questions to May about police numbers during her time as interior minister.

She was a volunteer worker at a shelter for the homeless before she moved to Europe. She also said that funding for counterterrorism efforts had been protected.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had global links, they had a largely domestic centre of gravity. “They are going to have to look very closely at the communications of lots of people”, he said.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn voiced support for those calling on May resign because of her role in reducing police staffing, but he said the best remedy was to vote her out. They also said some fearless people fought off the attackers by throwing chairs and tables on them, while trying to save themselves, a BBC report stated.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city’s “anger and grief” was indescribable.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the men, particularly places they may have frequented and their movements in the days and hours before the attack. “I condemn this terrorist act but also the poisonous ideology these men and others follow”.

This is what we know about the attackers so far. Al-Muhajiroun has been linked to Michael Adebolajo, one of the men convicted of slaying British soldier Lee Rigby near a military barracks in southeast London in 2013. He and Butt lived in the same area of east London.

“It is clear that Anjem (Choudary) and his band of terrorist sympathizers were known to the police for many years”, Shafiq said. This is also what happened after the attacks in Manchester two weeks ago. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more”, she said. “I could see them from my window”.