United Kingdom prime minister faces pre-election heat over London attack

May said police saved “countless lives” by killing the three London bridge attackers within eight minutes on Saturday night. Her remarks came soon after the London Bridge attack that shook United Kingdom on Saturday night.

“I absolutely support “shoot to kill” and I think what we saw on our streets on Saturday is how important that was”, she said at a speech in Central London.

May, under fire because of three major attacks in Britain in the last three months, said Corbyn wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain’s security at a time of heightened threat. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking and “a number” of people had been detained and spoken to.

The Metropolitan Police’s revealing the name of one of the attackers Abz as being a person of Pakistani origin and describing him as a “Jihadi” living next door, is a certification of this fact mentioned above.

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after she presided over cuts to police numbers during her six years as interior minister. Eleven people remain in custody as police continue to search multiple residences in east London.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

"So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society".

Of the 48 people taken to hospital after the attack, 36 are now being treated in London hospitals while 18 remain in critical condition, the statement said.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

Police said they had seized a huge amount of forensic material in two early morning raids in east London Monday, as part of their efforts to determine if the three men who carried out Saturday’s attack were part of a wider network. “He was trying to radicalize the children: He would go down to the park and talk to them about Islam”, she explained, adding that the police took her information seriously.

Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.