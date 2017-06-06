United Kingdom rents fall for first time in eight years

According to data released on Tuesday (6 June) by HomeLet, which provides services to landlords and letting agents, the average monthly rent of a tenancy agreement starting in May stood at £901, a 0.3% year-on-year decline.

Overall rents were down by 0.3%, taking the average monthly rent to £901 while new tenancies in London were three times lower than this time previous year, according to the data from the HomeLet index.

May’s decrease in average rental values marks a significant moment for the rented property sector.

The figure marked the first time house prices have fallen for three consecutive months since 2009.

While the average price of a home was still 2.1% higher compared to May of a year ago at £208,711, but the pace of growth was considerably slower than the 2.6% expansion recorded in April.

Four other regions of the United Kingdom saw rents on new tenancies fall during May.

The cost of renting a home in the United Kingdom capital fell the most in eight years in May as a glut of rental properties came onto the market and affordability issues led Londoners to seek cheaper accommodation. The north-east of England, the south-east, Scotland, and Yorkshire and Humberside experienced falls ranging from 2.3% to 0.6%.

“May 2017 saw average rents nationally fall for the first time in eight years when the economy had suffered the shock of the financial crisis”.

In April, Your Move said that London had seen a sharp fall in rents over the past 12 months.

“Any constraint to the supply of rental properties, because landlords are unable to achieve the reasonable returns they require, can not be in the long-term best interests of tenants, especially if, as we’ve now heard from all the main political parties, the UK’s population continues to grow”.