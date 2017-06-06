United Kingdom retail sales fall as non-food sales hit six year low

United Kingdom retail sales decreased by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis from May 2016, when they had increased 0.5% from the preceding year.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.7 percent in April, its highest since September 2013.

Shoppers spent 4.3% more online in May than in the same month past year.

“Although there are signs of some rebalancing of economic activity toward external trade, the United Kingdom for now remains a consumer-led economy; hence consumer spending will be a key driver of growth in 2017 and beyond, even though it will likely slow as higher inflation – expected to average 2.6% this year – squeezes household budgets”, a May S&P report said.

“It’s far too early, however, to suggest that this is the beginning of a period of increased caution”.

Paul Lockstone, managing director at Barclaycard, said: “In May we witnessed the resilience of the “experience economy” and all signs indicate spending on leisure time will continue to be a priority”.

Spending on entertainment rose 12%, driven by double-digit growth in cinemas (11.5%) and restaurants (11.7%).

However, they also revealed that shoppers spent more money on experiences than goods.

A separate report, also out today, highlighted similar patterns whereby consumers started to rein in spending.

Online sales defied the trend in the three months to May, with non-food sales growing 7% against the backdrop of a 1.8% decrease in store on a total basis and 2.3% on a like for like basis.

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) indicate that last month saw a 2.7 per cent rise in inflation, the highest level in almost four years.

The BRC, which monitors sales with the accountancy firm KPMG, said the decline was “striking”.

Cutting down on non-essentials: People spent less on clothing and items for the house.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: ‘The slowdown in overall non-food sales was mirrored online in May as annual growth fell to its lowest on record’.

Experts said inflation and rising prices, which had been tipped to slow spending, contributed to a slowdown affecting “consumer-facing industries such as retail sales and accommodation”.

British consumers reduced their spending as household budgets were increasingly squeezed by rising inflation, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.

Dickinson said whoever won Thursday’s election needed to ensure Britain did not levy tariffs on imports after it leaves the European Union in 2019, as well as reassuring EU migrants working in retail that they will be able to stay.