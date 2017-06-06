United Kingdom threat level to remain at severe following London attack – May

Authorities also faced scrutiny over what they knew about the alleged perpetrators of the attack in which the three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market.

British media were on Monday declining, in response to police requests, to name the men believed to have attacked central London on Saturday, but were nevertheless reporting details about some of the suspects. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

British Prime Minister Theresa May lashed out Sunday at internet companies, calling for global regulations to rein in terrorist planning and recruitment after Saturday’s attack in London, which left at least seven dead. London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV that they have seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”.

It was also alleged that police were warned about the suspect radicalising children in a local park two years ago, giving them candies and money. She said that her government would do more to deny this ideology the physical space to breed in the UK.

“All of a sudden we saw this individual speaking to the kids. showing them how to pray”.

But he said authorities took no action.

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after she presided over cuts to police numbers during her six years as interior minister.

Mr. Khan and Ms. Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.

May said she has protected police budgets and increased the number of armed officers and matched Corbyn’s finger-pointing with some of her own, saying her opponent wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain at a time of heightened threat.

In her speech on Sunday, May-who flagged up four areas of concern relating to both the online and offline world-said: “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

One person tweeted, “People flee a terrorist attack LIKE LONDONERS”.

"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly", police said.

The rampage came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a pop concert in Manchester.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday that Trump was not “picking a fight with the mayor of London at all”. Some residents cooped up inside all day on Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

Undeterred by grammar or the actual context of Khan’s statement, Trump doubled down on Monday. That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism.