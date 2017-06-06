A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

A picture of the man was posted on Twitter by Howard Mannella, who said, “People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop”. His post went viral, and was retweeted thousands of times.

The announcement comes after 12 people were arrested in Barking on Sunday night following raids at a flat – believed to be the home of one of the attackers, reports the BBC. Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint.

TfL said there would be “limited access to walk across London Bridge” and advised people who usually crossed the bridge on the way to work to instead travel to Charing Cross, Waterloo East, Cannon Street, Blackfriars or Victoria stations.

Britain will vote in a national election on Thursday, just days after militants killed seven people and injured almost 50 in an attack on London Bridge on Saturday night, the third assault in Britain in less than three months. The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility.

Two suspects were also detained in East Ham.

London Bridge rail station had expected to be exit-only after the Metropolitan Police said cordons put in place while officers carry out investigations would remain “well into Monday”.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he supported those calling for May to resign because of her role reducing police staffing during her tenure as home secretary, though he said the best remedy was to vote her out.

“As soon as we heard about the incident we immediately suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks – and shortly afterward across the whole of central London – just as we did following the attacks in Manchester and Westminster”, he said. Melissa McMullan told Sky News that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card had been found on one of the bodies. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing.

He said he thought it was more like a business address than a property where people live. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds ($775 million) from our budget”, he said.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.

A woman called Sonia said police raided the house next to the one she lives in at 4am.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

