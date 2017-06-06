United States man charged with murder of Australian

San Francisco police have arrested a 34-year-old Southern Calfornia man in the deadly beating of an Australian tourist, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Australian citizen Mathew Bate, 33, got into an argument with two men in the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue about 2:15 a.m. Friday that ended with Bate on the ground unconscious with severe head trauma, police said.

After reviewing the case on Monday, District Attorney spokesman Alex Bastian told AAP Murillo was charged with three lesser felony counts: involuntary manslaughter; assault; and battery. A memorial service for Matthew Bate will be held Tuesday in his hometown of Ocean Grove, Australia. The family, including his parents and sister, is now journeying to San Francisco to retrieve his body.

Mr Bate, a 33-year-old originally from Ocean Grove in Victoria who had been living in Darwin while working as an analytical chemist, was on a United States holiday.

Police went door-to-door in the hotel immediately after the incident in search of Mr Bate’s alleged attacker.

“San Francisco police homicide investigators were notified and began an investigation”.

After detaining Murillo and questioning him, “it was determined (Murillo) was responsible for Bate’s murder”, police wrote in a statement.

A booking photo of Murillo has not yet been released.

Despite the arrest, police are still asking the public for information.