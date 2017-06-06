United States military lauds Qatar, says flights unaffected by Gulf rift

“As Turkey, we will discharge every responsibility for our part”, he added.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar in a coordinated move.

Four Sunni Arab states have severed ties with Qatar over its close ties with Iran and terrorism.

Speaking in Washington, Ed Royce, chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, blamed Qatar for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, saying the U.S. could withdraw its military bases from Qatar if Doha failed to change its current policies.

In a brief statement sent to AFP, football’s governing body FIFA said it was “in regular contact” with Qatar 2022 organizers and had “no further comments for the time being”.

Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the US-based Baker Institute, said a lengthy closure of the airspace and land borders could be bad for the timeline and delivery of the World Cup, which Qatar is hosting in 2022.

The announcements came after the Saudi Arabian Aviation Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a ban, preventing all Qatari airlines and their respective aircraft from landing within Saudi Arabia while also preventing Saudi registered aircraft from operating to Qatar.

Ankara wants a peaceful solution to the diplomatic rift between five Arab states and Qatar, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Monday, Anadolu reported.

Qatar’s cabinet said earlier on Monday it was still open for trade. The hack, according to Qatar, included fake remarks by emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling Iran “a regional and Islamic power that can not be ignored”.

The call was a clear, public rebuttal of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to force Qatar to fall in line against Shiite-ruled Iran, which the Sunni kingdom sees as its No. 1 enemy and a threat to regional stability.

On the global front, the isolation of Qatar is not expected to have any sudden impact on oil prices as the peninsula state, one the richest in natural gas reserves, has only limited oil output.

The Brotherhood, which has been outlawed in Egypt, is labeled a terrorist organisation in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. After the meetings, a media campaign was launched against Qatar, which supports both Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. The UAE also accused Qatar of “harbouring extremists”.

