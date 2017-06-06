United States to China: Free men who probed Ivanka Trump shoe maker

According to China Labor Watch, a US -based advocacy organization, one of its investigators has been arrested and two others have disappeared after they probed working conditions at two factories of Huajian International, a shoe manufacturer that produces about 100,000 pairs a year for the Ivanka Trump brand.

“We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to related brand companies to advocate and press for the release our activists”, the labour rights group implores.

“But this time, when workers in China organized themselves and engaged in collective bargaining to ask for their fair share and faced retaliation from the company, these global brands have chosen to look the other way”, he said.

China Labor Watch said Hua Haifeng was arrested in Jiangxi province on suspicion of illegally using eavesdropping equipment.

“I went thereto apply to meet with my client, but they said Hua Haifeng had met with an accident in his cell, and I couldn’t see him”, Wen said. In a letter sent to Ivanka Trump in April, the group alleged a number of labor violations at two unnamed factories that supply the Ivanka Trump brand, including that employees were forced to work at least 12 1/2 hours a day for wages below China’s legal minimum – a monthly salary equivalent to about a dollar an hour.

He said that after waiting more than eight hours Monday, he was allowed to see his client for “less than one minute”.

“The head of the detention center told me to get in contact with the agency in charge of the case, so I went to the police station for the Ganzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone, and they told me that the state security police officer in charge was away on business”, he said.

Up to now, the US government hadn’t said anything about the fate of the men. “This is unusual because it is a small case”, he said.

Edwards would not confirm if the USA raised the issue directly with China, saying she couldn’t comment on diplomatic conversations.

Women’s shoes by the Ivanka Trump fashion brand sit for sale at a Manhattan retailer on June 1, 2017 in New York City.

Ivanka Trump’s conflicts of interest as a White House adviser already included the dependence of her clothing brand on Chinese manufacturers even as she and her husband participate in White House meetings with senior Chinese officials. Since the presidential election, sales of Trump’s clothes have reportedly soared, so there likely will be plenty more of such work in China and other Asian sweatshops; don’t expect Trump’s promise to return manufacturing jobs to the United States to be applied to his own family.

The group plans to publish a report alleging low pay, excessive overtime and possible misuse of student labor. The investigators also witnessed verbal abuse, with one manager insulting staff about poorly made shoes and making a crude reference in Chinese to female genitalia, according to Li.

The arrest and disappearances come as China cracks down on perceived threats to the stability of its ruling Communist Party, particularly from sources with foreign ties such as China Labor Watch.

Edwards said the US remains concerned by “the pattern of arrests and detentions”.

China Labor Watch has been exposing poor working conditions at suppliers to some of the world’s best-known companies for almost two decades, but Li said his work has never before attracted this level of scrutiny from China’s state security apparatus.