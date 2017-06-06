University of Denver Joins Climate Change Initiative

The governors’ announcement comes a week after Republican President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris compact, an agreement involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

Minnesota has joined to a newly-formed coalition of USA states dedicated to upholding the Paris Climate Accord and combating climate change.

With El Niño helping shape global patterns what will Americans expect from summer?

Carney, a Democrat, says DE is the United States’ lowest-lying state. If all three of them united to make up a country, it would have the fifth largest economy and be the sixth largest greenhouse-gas emitter in the world.

Hogan’s office released a statement last week, saying that Trump’s withdrawal from the climate agreement was “not an action the governor would have taken”.

In 2014, Virginia was 18th among states that produced the most carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Elected officials and private sector leaders across the US plan to defy President Donald Trump’s position on climate change.

The other states and territories involved in the alliance are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Importantly, it is also out of step with what is happening in the United States.

Schneiderman, who leads a coalition of states and localities in defense of the Clean Power Plan, added: “It’s important to note, President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement doesn’t change the EPA’s legal obligation to limit carbon pollution from its largest source: fossil-fueled power plants”.

But the alliance faces some potential constitutional challenges and limitations.

From the Interstate Compacts Clause of the United States Constitution: “No state … may enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign power … without the consent of Congress”.

The alliance was started by the governors of California, New York and Washington.