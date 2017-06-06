Up To 1500 Injured in Turin Juventus Stampede

Goals scored by Ronaldo for Sporting, Manchester United, Madrid and Portugal.

It is the first time Madrid have won both La Liga and the Champions League in the same season for 59 years.

Thousands had thronged to the Piazza san Carlo to watch a live relay of the final game for the Champions League between Juventus and Real Madrid on a jumbo screen.

“I finished the season very well”.

“The players have entered into the legend of Real Madrid and of football, as has our coach”, said club president Florentino Perez, as he reserved special praise for Zinedine Zidane.

“What will I do next year?” He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an incredible volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

He used different formations and successfully resorted to rotating his players to keep them fresh at the important moments of the season, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested like never before.

“The second half was better”.

The Serie A champions progressed to the showpiece in Cardiff having suffered no defeats and conceded only three goals in their 12 games in the tournament, but Madrid blew them away with a superb second-half showing to secure a 4-1 victory.

“Following an elaborate pre-match ceremony involving American pop act Black Eyed Peas at the Principality Stadium, Juve settled first”.

Madrid drew first blood in the 20th minute when Ronaldo flicked the ball wide to Dani Carvajal before artfully sweeping the Spaniard’s return pass into the bottom-left corner via a nick off Leonardo Bonucci.

Ronaldo’s latest medal likely means a fifth Ballon d’Or title for him when the award is handed out at the end of the year, and during the club’s title celebration at the Bernabeu, the crowd and the player knew it. The Croatian forward took a touch with his chest and then, as he fell, hooked a sublime volley over Navas’s despairing dive and beneath the crossbar.