US Army Veteran Identified as Orlando Shooter – Sheriff

The Orange County sheriff’s office have identified all five victims of the incident, whose ages range from 35-70’s.

The suspect reportedly returned Monday to his former workplace armed with a handgun and knife.

Neumann, who later killed himself, was an army veteran who was discharged in 1999.

Searching for a motive, deputies cordoned off a trailer park in Maitland, where Neumann lived alone in a mobile home on a busy road next to a funeral home, a used auto lot and a dog-grooming business. One survivor told deputies Neumann spoke to her and told her to leave. The attack at the Pulse club killed 49 people and wounded dozens more.

US Senator Bill Nelson noted the timing of the latest attack. His statement calls for doing “more to address mental health issues in this country”. That co-worker was not among Monday’s victims, the sheriff said. “He had a plan of action”, said the sheriff, who wouldn’t say why Neumann was sacked. The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was sacked in April.

By then, four people were already dead or dying. A fifth person, a man, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Seven other people inside the business were not injured.

“‘See something, say something’ is kind of tiresome”, said active shooter prevention expert and author Chris Grollnek.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something'”.

The shooting happened in multiple locations at the business, Demings said.

Identifying people with “concerning behavior” is key for virtually any company, experts said.

Officers were dispatched within 45 seconds and arrived two minutes later, the sheriff said.

“Anybody that employs anybody in the USA should have one”, said Doherty, a retired special agent who was in charge of the Secret Service’s Threat Assessment Center. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims”.

There’s no indication that he had ties to “any subversive type organization” or terrorist group, Demings said, and authorities believe the shooting was “likely a workplace violence incident”. He was not charged in that case. The FBI also responded, said Ron Hopper, who runs the FBI’s Orlando office.

“All she kept saying was he was holding a gun and told her to get out”, Gomez said.

Gomez says the woman ran across the street, calling law enforcement on her phone. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.

In his statement Monday, Scott says the Orlando community has been challenged like never before.

What has changed in recent years is the willingness of employers to set up systems to monitor people who might be threats, experts said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history with 49 people killed by a gunman in the early morning hours of June 12, 2016.

The FBI was on the scene assisting local police on the investigation. Like the awning factory, it’s far from Orlando’s famous theme parks.

Fiamma calls itself one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sport utility vehicles.

The shooting appears to have nothing to do with terrorism, officials said.

The business is located in an industrial area northeast of downtown.

Shelley Adams told reporters she spoke Monday with her sister, who works at Fiamma and was in the restroom when she heard a noise.

Adams said her sister is OK and was taken to a nearby fire department training facility. “My boss is dead”. She commended the Sheriff’s Office for its quick action.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

