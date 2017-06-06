US, Mexico strike sugar deal ahead of NAFTA talks

A US pledge to suspend duties on imports of Mexican sugar was due to expire at the end of Monday.

“We are quite optimistic that our two nations are on the precipice of an agreement we can all support”, Mr. Ross said in a statement.

At the same time, the Commerce secretary said negotiators won’t produce a final pact before the end of the day, Monday – the deadline he had set last month to fix new limits on Mexican sugar sales in the US before Washington would impose steep duties on the imports.

The Mexican sugar industry has said that if the USA imposed duties on their sales, they would seek retaliatory barriers on American high-fructose corn syrup, which dominates the Mexican market.

They are seen as a precursor to the more complex discussions on the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. At stake is the possibility of stiff US duties and Mexican retaliation on imports of American high-fructose corn syrup ahead of wider trade talks expected in August.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the best window for concluding the NAFTA renegotiation talks is January of 2018.

The sources did not give details of the agreement, but one said it would benefit both countries.

But U.S. growers and the cane refining industry have said the agreement is not working because Mexico has been sending semi-refined sugar rather than the raw sugar that U.S. refiners need.

ASR Group declined to comment on its involvement in the talks. U.S. sugar refiners say Mexico’s exports are subsidised, undercutting their business and that the agreement failed to stop dumping.

United States trade officials are threatening to slap tariffs of up to 80 percent on Mexican sugar imports unless a deal is reached.

Mexican sugar has entered the U.S. market tariff-free since 2008.

The new deal would lower the proportion of refined sugar Mexico can export to the United States to 30 percent of total exports, from 53 percent, one source said.

There have also been reports that if the US imposes the tariffs, Mexico will retaliate by not importing USA high fructose corn syrup and possibly other agricultural products.