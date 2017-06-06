US recognises India as major defence partner: Mattis

The U.S. recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.

The dialogue will be divided into six sessions featuring the United States and security in the Asia-Pacific; upholding a rule-based regional order; new challenges for crisis management in the Asia-Pacific; changes to geo-politics and defence policies; building common foundation for regional security; and global threats and regional security.

The event, which saw the participation of over 500 participants from more than 40 countries, including defence ministers and senior officials from the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, stressed the need to maintain peace and security in Southeast Asia on the basis of respecting global commitments and law.

Mattis relayed his appreciation for the broad range of U.S. -Malaysia security cooperation and encouraged Malaysia’s valued contributions to regional security, the secretary’s spokesman said. “We will continue to engage closely with our partners, building on recent progress”, he said.

The Defence Secretary said that one of the major priorities of the US Defence Department is to work for the empowerment of nations in the region so that they can strongly contribute for their own stability and peace.

“The Pacific region countries represented at the summit are obviously critical to strengthening and transforming the underlying security structure that has enabled tremendous regional prosperity”.

He also took an aim at China’s growing “militarisation” as he said that while North Korea is an urgent military threat, adding that one must not lose sight of other strategic challenges to regional peace and prosperity.