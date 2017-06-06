‘US recognises India as major defence partner’

The US is looking for new ways for addressing the new challenges from the maritime security to the rising risks posed with spreading terrorism in the Southeast Asian region, the Defence Secretary said while speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The dialogue in Singapore began on June 2 and ended yesterday.

The US recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said. “So I think we’re fully on board in this threat, and it underscored why initiatives like the Sulu Sea patrol, which Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have launched together, why initiatives like the ADMM (Asean Defence Ministers Meeting) plus, and why bilateral efforts are important, as well as deradicalisation efforts”, said Dr Ng.

Hishammuddin said the Five Powers Defence Arrangement Defence Ministers’ Meeting, which Malaysia is a part of, has agreed to share intelligence on terrorist threats in Malaysia and Singapore.

“The discussions focused on matters related to bilateral and multilateral defence relations, especially our roles in facing the dynamics of regional security environments”, said Hishammuddin in a statement issued on the last day of the Summit here today. “They emphasized continued cooperation and exercises to address common security challenges”, he added.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarizing artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by worldwide law.

“It is crucial now more than ever, that we put a united front, build a coalition and a movement of moderates with likeminded nations, to be the voice of reason to counter terrorism and extremism – a principle which has guided Malaysia’s recent overtures in foreign policy”, he said.