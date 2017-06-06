US State Dept approves $1.4 billion in military sales to Saudi

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen announced the decision on Monday, just weeks after President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the leaders of fifty Muslim countries, including Qatar, calling for them to “drive out” Islamic extremists.

The bottom-line danger for Washington, though, is that in creating a tough anti-Iranian Sunni alliance, Saudi Arabia will create an opposing counterforce too.

Last month, the Qatari news agency quoted Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as saying that Iran is “a regional, Islamic power that can not be ignored” and it would not be wise to fight against it.

It also followed weeks of rising tensions between Doha and its neighbours, including Qatari accusations of a concerted media campaign against it and the alleged hacking of its official news agency. But Qatar has little choice, since Iran and Qatar share the world’s largest natural gas field.

Qatar is predominantly Sunni, but has a small Shiite minority.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen. Eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country and quieted others. “So this has broad implications”, he said. But it’s the middle of the Muslim Ramadan holiday, then Eid.

Several airlines in the region suspended all flights to and from Doha, including Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, and the UAE’s Etihad Airlines and Fly Dubai.

USA officials insisted that the rift would not affect the regional coalition fighting Islamic State.

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion (1.08 billion pounds) worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May. There’s always been this tension with Qatar, this rivalry between the UAE and Qatar, the Saudis and Qatar.

Qatar specifically is home to one of the largest US military bases in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base, with over 11,000 USA and coalition service members deployed there and more than 100 aircraft. “What we’re seeing now is a very brutal exercise in humiliation, to break Qatar’s independent spirit”.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”, it said, insisting authorities would “take all measures necessary… to foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy”. The military said it had no plans to change its operations in the region, The Associated Press reported. On Monday morning, US secretary of state Rex Tillerson told reporters at a press conference in Sydney that the breakdown in relations would not slow down the fight on Islamic State.

He encouraged Qatar and its neighbours to “sit down together”. “I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified – the unified – fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, he said.

Iranian officials condemned the blockade as the latest instance of the US expanding its influence in the region. “Riyadh is driving a Middle East policy that is not what the Trump Administration wanted”.

He and other Iranian officials suggested resolving the dispute through discussions instead. He thinks the 31-year-old Saudi deputy crown prince and defense minister, Mohammad Bin Salman, was emboldened to make this power play by President Trump’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, and so warmly embrace the Gulf monarchies.