USA contractor charged with leaking classified report

“Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency and unlawfully retained it, ” court documents stated, adding that material was taken May 9.

A federal contractor with top security clearance faces charges after allegedly leaking classified information to an online media outlet, the Justice Department announced Monday.

One of the four authors who wrote The Intercept’s story about the NSA report tweeted that nothing in the report indicated that “the actual voting machines or vote tabulations were compromised” in November’s election.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested at her home Saturday after the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a search warrant, and appeared in U.S. District Court in Augusta, Georgia on Monday. During that search, she allegedly confessed to making a copy of the report, printing it, and mailing it.

Winner’s arrest follows the promise of a crackdown by the Trump administration on leaks, which have detailed a number of sometimes embarrassing details about the inner workings of the government and some of its national security arrangements. His grievances have contributed to a sometimes tense relationship with the intelligence agencies he oversees.

Victor is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation since mid-February, with a Top Secret clearance, authorities said. The NSA has a large facility in Georgia.

The NSA’s report said hackers on behalf of the Russian government tried to fool government workers into opening emails that appeared to be from an e-voting company.

Days later, the government noticed that victor was one of six individuals who printed the report.

According to the affidavit, victor also admitted that the news outlet was “not authorized to receive or possess the documents” and the information in the documents “could be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation.” .

“Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government, ” Rosenstein said. The report’s authors have no doubt the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, was behind the operation.

Trump called for a crackdown in the context of leaks about what surveillance has shown about his own associates’ contacts with Russian officials. US intelligence officials then asked The Intercept to redact certain sections.

However, he has conceded that Russian “patriots” with no ties to the government may have been involved in hacking. “Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW”.

Edward Snowden disclosed secret documents about U.S. surveillance programmes in 2013 to journalists, including The Intercept’s co-founding editor, Glenn Greenwald.

The company’s software, according to the NSA report, allows poll workers to view voter rolls.

Lawrence Norden, of the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, notes that seven of the eight states that use VR Systems services – California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New York, North Carolina and West Virginia – have paper-based systems. The firm’s chief operating officer, Ben Martin, did not respond to a voicemail message.

“But the leaks through WikiLeaks had already occurred”, Obama said, indicating that any further election interference was the result of emails released by WikiLeaks in the days and weeks leading up to the election. Opening the attachment would download malicious software from a remote server, the report said.

The report was published just days after Putin denied allegations that the Russian state had meddled in the USA election. Hold on to your hats folks-with Mike Rogers testifying on Wednesday and former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, we may be living in an entirely different world by the end of the week.

An explosive new report on Russian election hacking casts a shadow over Donald Trump’s victory in last year’s presidential race.