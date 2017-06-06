USA nuclear-powered submarine Cheyenne arrives in Busan

The USS Cheyenne, a US nuclear-powered attack submarine, enters the ROK (Republic of Korea) Fleet Command in Busan, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 6, 2017.

A US nuclear-powered submarine docked in Korea’s southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday morning appearing for the first time in a month since it was last seen at a port in Japan. Commissioned Sept. 13, 1996. Cheyenne measures more than 360-feet long and weigh more than 6,000 tons when submerged.

CNFK is the regional commander for the U.S. Navy in the Republic of Korea and provides expertise on naval matters to area military commanders, including the commander of the United Nations Command, the Combined Forces Command, and Commander, U.S. Forces Korea.

It is the same submarine class that the USA used in April to unleash dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase, from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched in Idlib province.

The U.S. military has been beefing up its resources in the region as fears grow over the growing nuclear and missile threat from the North. The aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan also conducted dual operations last week, and the Nimitz is on its way to the Pacific. The latest missile launched by Pyongyang on May 28 flew 450km before landing in the Sea of Japan, about 300km off the Japanese coast.