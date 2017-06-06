USA politicians pledge commitment to Paris Agreement following Trump’s announcement

There are already more than twice as many U.S.jobs in solar energy than coal, about 374,000 to 160,000, according to the Energy Department. Among those who oppose Trump’s decision, 77 per cent say it will hurt American leadership.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations.

“So I think that – I mean, the fact that the president in his speech today said that he wants to come back and renegotiate a better deal for the United States and for the world I think pretty much speaks for itself”, one of the officials said.

He said the deal would have cost taxpayers billions of dollars. Climate change negatively affects mostly the poor and most vulnerable.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

Yet both Trump and his critics know that very little in the accord is binding on the parties to it. “A risky world”, said President Macron.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the US – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

Bill Ford, chairman of the Ford Motor Co., also weighed in, saying: “We believe climate change is real, and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our vehicles and our facilities”. “Through deeper cooperation on climate action, the European Union and China can propel the global clean energy transition”, Trio said.

And four different times, Pruitt basically gave this response: “All the discussions we had over the last several weeks was focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?”

Meanwhile, African nations are protesting Trump’s decision.

The EPA director said the Obama administration fell short of the targets set by the Paris agreement.

By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge.

“Apparently the White House has no idea how an worldwide treaty works”, Ms Figueres said.

But Trump has been largely silent on the issue since his election last fall.

The three states, which make up at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, have committed to lowering emissions by up to 28 percent below the levels from 2005, according to the announcement.

The US now falls into the same category of Syria and Nicaragua, the only other two countries not in the Paris accord.

The day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States will exit the Paris climate deal, Kellyanne Conway appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America and was asked this question: Does the president still believe global warming is a hoax?

“I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it in perspective”.

This way, the Trump administration, heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry, will have less sway over the United Nations climate process, they said. There is nothing to be gained in a renegotiation; the USA got everything it could have hoped for in a global deal that could be signed by every nation except Syria (too distracted) and Nicaragua (which rejected it as too weak.) Yet in attacking the agreement in such crude and ignorant terms, playing to those who think new coal mines will open and steel mills will be built if we can just defy those pesky environmental constraints, Trump has managed to further polarize opinion about an issue that was already partisan.

California Governor Jerry Brown speaks at the state Chamber of Commerce in Sacramento. Even a majority of Republicans agreed.

The argument that leaving the Paris agreement will jeopardize America’s global leadership also seems overblown.