USA shoots down mock ICBM with interceptor rocket

Which is why Syring’s agency, while celebratory, also sounded a note of caution.

The MDA said the test met its primary objective, but evaluation of the system’s performance will continue, using telemetry and other data acquired during the exercise.

The interceptor struck the simulated ICBM, launched from a test range on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific, as it traveled outside the Earth’s atmosphere. Previously, the GMD system had successfully hit its target in only nine of 17 tests since 1999. GMD’s sensors followed the target before the interceptor annihilated it “in a direct collision”, over the Pacific Ocean, according to the agency.

The Pentagon has tested how good it is at intercepting missiles that could come from North Korea, and apparently it was a success.

China and the United States, two of the five veto-wielding members of the council, have also wrangled in the process of approving UNSC sanctions resolutions on North Korea in the past.

In this case, the EKV and its adjoining missile were fired at around 3.30pm on Tuesday from Vandenburg Airbase, California, and collided with the test ICBM roughly an hour later.

Boeing said its Ground-based Midcourse Defense system demonstrated in the test its ability to identify an incoming missile, track it and engage it with Raytheon’s interceptor. It carries an exoatmospheric kill vehicle (EKV) made by Raytheon.

North Korea’s ballistic missile tests have created tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, with Kim Jong Un featuring commonly in discussions between President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Defense and intelligence leaders warn that it’s only a matter of time before North Korea can miniaturize a nuclear weapon and put it onto a missile that might be able to reach the United States, although they will not say how long they believe that might take. Currently, the GMD system is comprised of 36 interceptors deployed in Alaska and California, with the Pentagon planning to increase that total to 44, by the end of this year. The Pentagon classifies any missile with a range greater than 3,400 miles as an ICBM.

Laura Grego, senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, which has criticized the missile defense program, called the interceptor an “advanced prototype”, meaning it is not fully matured technologically even if it has been deployed and theoretically available for combat since 2004.

The test was the first of its kind in almost three years.

Senator Richard Shelby provided a great summary of the test on his Facebook page, writing “Great news for our country and for Huntsville!”

The MDA controls several other missile defense systems throughout the world, including the terminal high altitude area defense system now deployed in South Korea to defend against missile attacks from North Korea, according to janes.com (which follows the defense industry).

Video from the Pentagon shows the interceptor’s point of impact.