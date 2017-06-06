Utah official named acting head of US Fish and Wildlife

The man credited with shepherding Utah’s wildlife agency for almost five years – building the state’s reputation as one of the best wildlife managers in the West – was tapped Monday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to help lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director Greg Sheehan was named to the post a month after Zinke visited newly designated Bears Ears National Monument, which was opposed by the Utah Wildlife Board and other Utah leaders.

Sheehan is described as an avid hunter, fisherman and wildlife photographer who has served as DWR’s director since 2012.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert released a statement congratulating Sheehan on his appointment.

“It has been an honor to serve as Utah’s wildlife director and to work with such dedicated, hard-working professionals”, Sheehan said.

Prior to joining the State of Utah, Sheehan worked with the Air Force for six years as a civilian, where his focus was on correcting inefficiencies in cost and pricing between the Air Force and major Defense Department government contractors.

Sheehan is expected to start in mid-June and serve as acting head of the Fish and Wildlife Service until Trump nominates a director who is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“His experience and proven record in wildlife service as well as his organizational management skills will be an invaluable asset to the Service and the Department”, the secretary added in a press release.

The division’s deputy director, Mike Fowlks, will serve as interim director until a permanent replacement is found.