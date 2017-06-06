VA secretary announces revamped health records system

“VA and DOD have been trying to figure out ways to work together for more than a decade”. VA is not competing the contract, and instead issuing a solicitation directly to Cerner Corp. for the acquisition of the EHR system it’s now deploying for DOD.

Shulkin said the next three to six months will be used to negotiate price with the vendor who sold the Pentagon its items and make sure Congress will pay for the new program.

The VA will transition from its in-house medical records system to MHS Genesis, the EHR system that is now being rolled out at the DOD. It followed a tweet by President Donald Trump teasing that it will “be a big day for our veterans”.

“While in the last administration we considered this and we looked at a number of things, I think it really was this administration and the president’s mandate to do business differently that allowed us to move forward with this type of speed”, he said. It will bring the agencies closer to sharing veterans’ health information in an effort to solve a problem that has plagued the two departments for decades.

Cerner already runs the Department of Defense’s medical records system.

Cerner partnered with defense technology contractor Leidos, Accenture Federal Services and Intermountain Healthcare in its bid for the $4.3 billion, 10-year defense contract.

Epic was not a contender for providing the main electronic health records for the VA, announced Monday.

This time, however, Epic and other health IT companies didn’t have a chance.

Shulkin said he’s extremely proud of VA’s longstanding history in health innovation.

Cerner’s rivals could try to challenge that reasoning in court, Carter said. That is time the VA does not have, he said.

Shulkin added that it was “critical” that the VA has the same interoperability as the the Pentagon. “And, because of that, we’re making a decision to move towards a commercial off-the-shelf product”, he said. Shulkin said the issue of moving the records has been studied extensively, leading him to the conclusion its the best option.

Shulkin previously announced he would make a decision on EHR by July 1, but made his announcement weeks early, saying the current VA health system is in need of “major modernization”.

The move to modernize the VA’s information technology systems was announced Monday by VA Secretary David Shulkin, who said the department will move from its current VistA system to the commercial Military Health System (MHS) Genesis system now used by the Defense Department.

He said Cerner’s work on the Pentagon’s system, now known as MHS Genesis, pushed his decision in Cerner’s favor.

The secretary said the agency will work directly with Cerner Corp., which owns the system. Shulkin said he decided to make an exception to the rule for full and open competition, signing a “Determination and Findings” form to do so.

“We simply can’t afford to wait that long when it comes to the health of our veterans”, he said.

Officials from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America similarly praised the move.